2016 Volkswagen Jetta

69,877 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Trendline+ LOW KM CPO CONNECTIVITY PKG APPEARANCE PKG

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Trendline+ LOW KM CPO CONNECTIVITY PKG APPEARANCE PKG

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903596
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3340PA
  • Mileage 69,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Connectivity Package, Appearance Package (Offered Until 12.4.2015)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

