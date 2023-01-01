Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition w/ Sunroof w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Pano Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition w/ Sunroof w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Pano Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10093794
  2. 10093794
  3. 10093794
  4. 10093794
  5. 10093794
  6. 10093794
  7. 10093794
  8. 10093794
  9. 10093794
  10. 10093794
  11. 10093794
  12. 10093794
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10093794
  • Stock #: 19363
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX0GW542163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
USB Audio input
5” Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 81,000 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 140,000 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 24,204 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory