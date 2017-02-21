Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/21/2017 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $341 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 08/09/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $1885 claim was made.

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

117,574 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,574KM
Used
VIN WVGJV7AX9GW502261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/21/2017 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $341 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 08/09/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $1885 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
Panoramic Power Sunroof
USB Audio input
Keyless Access
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.33" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlayb & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlayb & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav 80,784 KM $25,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 30,300 KM $31,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q5 Sportback Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi Q5 Sportback Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav 12,600 KM $51,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan