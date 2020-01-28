Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition 4Motion AWD Camera Heatd Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition 4Motion AWD Camera Heatd Certified

Location

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

Contact Seller

$17,349

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,842KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4532409
  • Stock #: 521172
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX6GW521172
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Brand Brakes Rotors ! Fresh Synthetic Oil Change ! KeylessGo ! Camera

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition

2.0TSi 4Motion All Wheel Drive

CERTIFIED !

53K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! BRAND BRAKES ROTORS ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

KEYLESS START GO ! REAR VIEW CAMERA ! HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH AUX ! REMOTE ENTRY AND LOCK ! AUTO TRANSMISSION ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY SPECIAL EDITION WHEELS ! ALARM ! POWER WINDOWS LOCKS !

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

Beautiful NIGHT BLUE METALLIC on GRAY FABRIC Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !



Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GTA Direct Auto

2013 Audi Q7 TDI Pre...
 72,622 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q7 TDI Qua...
 64,920 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A6 Technik...
 80,071 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
GTA Direct Auto

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-408-XXXX

(click to show)

416-408-1585

Send A Message