$14,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Touareg
4dr V6 Execline
2016 Volkswagen Touareg
4dr V6 Execline
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,759KM
VIN WVGDF9BP9GD004271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,759 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Mini Overhead Console
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Safety
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Tire mobility kit
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Clock
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Regular Ride Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
100 L Fuel Tank
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.70 Axle Ratio
95-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 3.6L FSI
Full-Time All-Wheel
562.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
800 kgs 6
173 lbs
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: seatback pockets
Radio Data System and 18 Gb Internal Memory
14-way power driver and passenger seat w/power lumbar support and driver side memory
