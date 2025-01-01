Menu
2016 VOLVO S60 T6 AWD - 1 OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - BLIS - DISTANCE ALERT - DRIVER ALERT - CITY SAFETY SYSTEM - HID ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - ACTIVE HIGHBEAMS - ACTIVE DIGITAL DISPLAY - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REAR HEATED SEATS - VOLVO MEDIA HUB - 19 SPORT WHEELS - LED LIGHTS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - 1 OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS -  WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $15,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES

2016 Volvo S60

149,000 KM

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volvo S60

T6 DRIVE-E AWD-SPORT PKG-DRIVER ASSIT-1 OWNER

12630753

2016 Volvo S60

T6 DRIVE-E AWD-SPORT PKG-DRIVER ASSIT-1 OWNER

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV149MTK7G2404790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 VOLVO S60 T6 AWD - 1 OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - BLIS - DISTANCE ALERT - DRIVER ALERT - CITY SAFETY SYSTEM - HID ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - ACTIVE HIGHBEAMS - ACTIVE DIGITAL DISPLAY - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REAR HEATED SEATS - VOLVO MEDIA HUB - 19" SPORT WHEELS - LED LIGHTS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - 1 OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS -  WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $15,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-252-1919

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2016 Volvo S60