$15,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volvo S60
T6 DRIVE-E AWD-SPORT PKG-DRIVER ASSIT-1 OWNER
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 VOLVO S60 T6 AWD - 1 OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - BLIS - DISTANCE ALERT - DRIVER ALERT - CITY SAFETY SYSTEM - HID ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - ACTIVE HIGHBEAMS - ACTIVE DIGITAL DISPLAY - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REAR HEATED SEATS - VOLVO MEDIA HUB - 19" SPORT WHEELS - LED LIGHTS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - 1 OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $15,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
