NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support, Bluetooth, USB Port and more!

The top features for this 2016 Volvo XC90 include:

SOS Call Support
Bluetooth
USB Port
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights
4 Zone A/C
Apple CarPlay
Electronic Parking Brake

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34534

2016 Volvo XC90

130,199 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,199KM
VIN YV4A22PK7G1031829

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,199 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support, Bluetooth, USB Port and more!

The top features for this 2016 Volvo XC90 include:

SOS Call Support
Bluetooth
USB Port
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights
4 Zone A/C
Apple CarPlay
Electronic Parking Brake

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34534

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights

Bluetooth

Memory Driver's Seat

Electronic Parking Brake
Pilot Assist

Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Auto Start Stop
Drive Mode Select
LANE KEEPING AID
DISTANCE ALERT
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
4 Zone A/C
Twist Button Start

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Volvo XC90