$22,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Volvo XC90
T6 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control
2016 Volvo XC90
T6 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,199KM
VIN YV4A22PK7G1031829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 130,199 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support, Bluetooth, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Volvo XC90 include:
SOS Call Support
Bluetooth
USB Port
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights
4 Zone A/C
Apple CarPlay
Electronic Parking Brake
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34534
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Safety
Electronic Parking Brake
Pilot Assist
Additional Features
Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Auto Start Stop
Drive Mode Select
LANE KEEPING AID
DISTANCE ALERT
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
4 Zone A/C
Twist Button Start
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2016 Volvo XC90