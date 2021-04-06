Menu
2016 Volvo XC90

0 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 INSCRIPTION*TOP OF THE LINE*GREAT SHAPE!

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 INSCRIPTION*TOP OF THE LINE*GREAT SHAPE!

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6945112
  VIN: YV4A22PL0G1068701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada, Desjardins, CIBC, and all Non-Prime Lenders. Low Interest Rates Available! Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarFax. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for an additional cost of $699.00. Make the Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, we provide you with a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim!!

**TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT’S HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE!** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! 100%APPROVED! BUY HERE – PAY HERE. **CARFAX ON HAND!**

-T6 INSCRIPTION -TOP OF THE LINE

-LEATHER -SUNROOF -GREAT SHAPE!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Turbo/Supercharged

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

