2017 Acura ILX

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Premium w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10493127
  • Stock #: 22069
  • VIN: 19UDE2F70HA802185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 05/07/2018 with an estimated $5659.07 of damage. On which a $5659 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 03/11/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Lane departure warning system
Lane Keep Assist
Forward collision warning system

Exterior

POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS

Additional Features

Aux input
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Driver Memory Seat
Collision Mitigation System
Smart Keyless Entry
Road Departure Mitigation System
Cross Traffic Monitor System
Powered Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls
7 Speakers w/ subwoofer
8" VGA Display Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

