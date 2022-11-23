2017 Acura ILX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,950 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9378859

9378859 Stock #: 486xx486

486xx486 VIN: 19UDE2F77HA801907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Air Conditioned Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

