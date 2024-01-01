Menu
2017 Acura MDX

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2017 Acura MDX include:

Navigation
Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
USB Ports
HDMI input jack
Blind Spot Information System
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Tri-Zone A/C

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36160

2017 Acura MDX

151,000 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura MDX

Elite Package w/ Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Moonroof, Nav

2017 Acura MDX

Elite Package w/ Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Moonroof, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,000KM
VIN 5FRYD4H82HB505803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Acura MDX include:

Navigation
Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
USB Ports
HDMI input jack
Blind Spot Information System
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Tri-Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36160

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
LED Taillights

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Blind spot information system
Around View Monitor
USB Ports
HDMI Input Jack
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Cross Traffic Monitor System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Power Heated Mirror
Jewel Eye LED Headlights
ELS Premium Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low Speed Follow
Perforated Premium Milano Leather Trimmed Interior
Tri-Zone A/C
115V AC Power Outlet
Keyless Access System w/ Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Acura MDX