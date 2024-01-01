$23,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura MDX
Elite Package w/ Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,000KM
VIN 5FRYD4H82HB505803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Acura MDX include:
Navigation
Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
USB Ports
HDMI input jack
Blind Spot Information System
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Tri-Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36160
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
LED Taillights
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Blind spot information system
Around View Monitor
USB Ports
HDMI Input Jack
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Cross Traffic Monitor System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Power Heated Mirror
Jewel Eye LED Headlights
ELS Premium Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low Speed Follow
Perforated Premium Milano Leather Trimmed Interior
Tri-Zone A/C
115V AC Power Outlet
Keyless Access System w/ Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Acura MDX