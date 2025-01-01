$26,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura MDX
SH-AWD-NAV-CAMERA-7 PASSENGER
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 ACURA MDX SH AWD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REAR VIEW CAMERA - RADAR ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - LANE DEPATURE WARNING - - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - CROSS TRAFFIC MONITOR - ACURALINK DUAL SCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSYTEM - REMOTE VEHICLE START - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - POWER SUNROOF - LED LIGHT SYSTEM - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - 20" BLACK ACURA WHEELS - MEDIA HUB INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 98,000KM - $26,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
416-252-1919