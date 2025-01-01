Menu
<p>2017 ACURA MDX SH AWD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REAR VIEW CAMERA - RADAR ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - LANE DEPATURE WARNING -  - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - CROSS TRAFFIC MONITOR -  ACURALINK DUAL SCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSYTEM - REMOTE VEHICLE START - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - POWER SUNROOF - LED LIGHT SYSTEM - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - 20 BLACK  ACURA WHEELS - MEDIA HUB INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 98,000KM - $26,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2017 Acura MDX

98,000 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD-NAV-CAMERA-7 PASSENGER

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD-NAV-CAMERA-7 PASSENGER

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FRYD4H45HB504531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 ACURA MDX SH AWD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REAR VIEW CAMERA - RADAR ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - LANE DEPATURE WARNING -  - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - CROSS TRAFFIC MONITOR -  ACURALINK DUAL SCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSYTEM - REMOTE VEHICLE START - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - POWER SUNROOF - LED LIGHT SYSTEM - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - 20" BLACK  ACURA WHEELS - MEDIA HUB INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 98,000KM - $26,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2017 Acura MDX