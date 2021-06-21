2017 Acura MDX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7480164

7480164 VIN: 5FRYD4H4XHB506470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features AWD Navigation System Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.