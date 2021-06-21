Menu
2017 Acura MDX

52,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Royal Fine Motors

647-347-4111

2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

Royal Fine Motors

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

647-347-4111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7480164
  VIN: 5FRYD4H4XHB506470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED V6 ELITE TECH PKG AWD TOP OF THE LINE MDX, New Arrival from the Acura Store, Carproof Verified and Available upon request, V6 Engine Elite Tech Package, Leather Interior, Power Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Assist with Auto Steer, Collision Detection Warning with Auto Braking, Touch Screen Navigation, Heated&Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Controlable AWD. One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Suv Directly from Acura Canada, Pearl White over Matching Black Leather Interior, Fully Acura Certified Equipped with 4 near Brand New Tires, All Service and Maintenance Records since New done Only at Acura Dealer, Low Kms Extra Clean Condition, Very Well Maintained, Very Above Average, LikeNew, Scratchless, A Must See, Push To Start, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Wood Trim, Tinted Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Keyless, Balance of Factory Acura Warranty & More. Call Today! _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Royal Fine Motors

Royal Fine Motors

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

