2017 Acura MDX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,950 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7957820

7957820 Stock #: 187YD187

187YD187 VIN: 5FRYD4H43HB505581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.