Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura RDX

109,815 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

Elite AWD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura RDX

Elite AWD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10186872
  2. 10186872
  3. 10186872
  4. 10186872
  5. 10186872
  6. 10186872
  7. 10186872
  8. 10186872
  9. 10186872
  10. 10186872
  11. 10186872
  12. 10186872
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
109,815KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10186872
  • Stock #: 19910
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H78HL806373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Tailgate
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
LED tail lamps

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
10 Speakers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

homelink
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Power folding side mirrors
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Cross Traffic Monitor System
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
SMART ENTRY
Multi-angle Rearview Camera w/ guidelines
ELS Surround Audio
Dual Zone Automatic A/C
Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 108,218 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 94,590 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 M...
 96,975 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory