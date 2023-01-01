2017 Acura RDX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 8 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10186872

10186872 Stock #: 19910

19910 VIN: 5J8TB4H78HL806373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 109,815 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Tailgate Rain-sensing windshield wipers LED tail lamps Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Ventilated Front Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 10 Speakers Convenience Remote Engine Starter Mechanical Push Button Start Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Lane Departure Warning Hill start assist Forward Collision Warning Lane Keeping Assist Additional Features homelink Front & Rear Parking Sensors Power folding side mirrors Heated Front & Rear Seats Cross Traffic Monitor System BLIND SPOT INFORMATION Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors SMART ENTRY Multi-angle Rearview Camera w/ guidelines ELS Surround Audio Dual Zone Automatic A/C Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.