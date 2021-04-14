Menu
2017 Acura RDX

133,660 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

AWD w/ Adaptive Cruise, Moonroof, Backup Cam

2017 Acura RDX

AWD w/ Adaptive Cruise, Moonroof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

133,660KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10436574
  • Stock #: 21674
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H32HL802056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 04/14/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $5834 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Tailgate
LED taillamps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

homelink
SMART ENTRY
Multi-angle Rearview Camera w/ guidelines
Dual Zone Automatic A/C
Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Control
Rear-seat vents

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

