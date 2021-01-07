+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
2017 Acura RDX
Navigation System! Ventilated Seats! Parking Sensors! Remote Starter! Sunroof! The Acura RDX is the perfect luxury crossover for every situation. It's big when you need it to be, small when you don't! This 2017 Acura RDX ADVANCE AWD features a powerful 3.5L V6 VCM engine, RDX ADVANCE style rims, navigation system, premium leather interior, heated seats, remote starter, backup camera with parking assist lines, parking sensors, sunroof, Bluetooth Handsfree technology, dual climate control, power liftgate, Jewel Eye headlights, memory seats, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, 18'' alloy w heels and more!!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE?
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!
HAVE A TRADE-IN?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.
PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE!
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase
HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?
On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.
