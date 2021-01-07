Menu
2017 Acura RDX

87,593 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

elite pkg

2017 Acura RDX

elite pkg

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,593KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6510984
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H71HL803508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,593 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Acura RDX

Navigation System! Ventilated Seats! Parking Sensors! Remote Starter! Sunroof! The Acura RDX is the perfect luxury crossover for every situation. It's big when you need it to be, small when you don't! This 2017 Acura RDX ADVANCE AWD features a powerful 3.5L V6 VCM engine, RDX ADVANCE style rims, navigation system, premium leather interior, heated seats, remote starter, backup camera with parking assist lines, parking sensors, sunroof, Bluetooth Handsfree technology, dual climate control, power liftgate, Jewel Eye headlights, memory seats, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, 18'' alloy w heels and more!!!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE? 

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! 

 

HAVE A TRADE-IN?

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 

On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

call 4377712761 fr more informationand  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

