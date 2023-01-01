Menu
2017 Acura RDX

62,905 KM

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

Elite AWD w/ Navi, Ventilated Front Seats, Parking Sensors

2017 Acura RDX

Elite AWD w/ Navi, Ventilated Front Seats, Parking Sensors

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

62,905KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9849005
  • Stock #: 17936
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H70HL809896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 17936
  • Mileage 62,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system

Additional Features

Navigation
Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Cross Traffic Monitor
Pushbutton Start
60/40 split rear seatback
Front Power Seats W/Driver Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

