Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=488 data-end=749><strong data-start=488 data-end=749>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan with a comfortable and luxurious feel? Look no further than this 2017 Acura TLX 4dr Sdn FWD Tech — featuring a <strong data-start=642 data-end=659>Rebuilt Title</strong>, fully inspected and professionally repaired — available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.</strong></p><p class= data-start=751 data-end=996>This sleek blue sedan features a black leather interior and is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience. With 152,897km on the odometer, this TLX is ready to take you on all your adventures.</p><p class= data-start=998 data-end=1456>This Acura TLX is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, safety, and entertainment. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry, stay warm with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, and stay connected with Bluetooth and a premium sound system. The TLX also includes advanced safety features such as adaptive smart cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision warning, giving you peace of mind on the road.</p><p class= data-start=1458 data-end=1517>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this Acura TLX:</p><ol data-start=1519 data-end=1974><li class= data-start=1519 data-end=1644><p class= data-start=1522 data-end=1644><strong data-start=1522 data-end=1555>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control</strong> – Automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.</p></li><li class= data-start=1645 data-end=1728><p class= data-start=1648 data-end=1728><strong data-start=1648 data-end=1683>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel</strong> – Stay warm and cozy in the winter months.</p></li><li class= data-start=1729 data-end=1802><p class= data-start=1732 data-end=1802><strong data-start=1732 data-end=1757>Blind Spot Monitoring</strong> – Extra visibility where you need it most.</p></li><li class= data-start=1803 data-end=1892><p class= data-start=1806 data-end=1892><strong data-start=1806 data-end=1835>Forward Collision Warning</strong> – Adds an extra layer of safety with proactive alerts.</p></li><li class= data-start=1893 data-end=1974><p class= data-start=1896 data-end=1974><strong data-start=1896 data-end=1920>Premium Sound System</strong> – Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio.</p></li></ol><p class= data-start=1976 data-end=2120>Come visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today to take this luxurious Acura TLX for a test drive and experience the comfort and convenience it offers.</p><p class= data-start=2122 data-end=2151><strong data-start=2122 data-end=2151>$12,485 + HST & licensing</strong></p><p class= data-start=2153 data-end=2326>⚠️ <strong data-start=2156 data-end=2174>Rebuilt Title:</strong> This vehicle has been branded as <em data-start=2208 data-end=2217>Rebuilt</em> by the Ministry of Transportation. It has passed all required inspections and is eligible for certification.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=2328 data-end=2536>This vehicle is not drivable in its current condition and is not certified.<br data-start=2403 data-end=2406 /><strong data-start=2406 data-end=2443>Certification available for $899.</strong><br data-start=2443 data-end=2446 />As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is being sold as-is without a safety certification.</p><p><strong style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> </span><em style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</em></p>

2017 Acura TLX

152,897 KM

Details Description Features

$12,485

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Acura TLX

4dr Sdn FWD Tech

Watch This Vehicle
12418635

2017 Acura TLX

4dr Sdn FWD Tech

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1744823194
  2. 1744823194
  3. 1744823194
  4. 1744823194
  5. 1744823194
  6. 1744823194
  7. 1744823194
  8. 1744823194
  9. 1744823194
  10. 1744823194
  11. 1744823194
  12. 1744823194
  13. 1744823194
  14. 1744823194
  15. 1744823194
  16. 1744823194
  17. 1744823194
  18. 1744823194
  19. 1744823194
  20. 1744823194
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899
Sale

$12,485

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,897KM
VIN 19UUB1F58HA800055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan with a comfortable and luxurious feel? Look no further than this 2017 Acura TLX 4dr Sdn FWD Tech — featuring a Rebuilt Title, fully inspected and professionally repaired — available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This sleek blue sedan features a black leather interior and is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience. With 152,897km on the odometer, this TLX is ready to take you on all your adventures.

This Acura TLX is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, safety, and entertainment. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry, stay warm with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, and stay connected with Bluetooth and a premium sound system. The TLX also includes advanced safety features such as adaptive smart cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision warning, giving you peace of mind on the road.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this Acura TLX:

  1. Adaptive Smart Cruise Control – Automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

  2. Heated Seats and Steering Wheel – Stay warm and cozy in the winter months.

  3. Blind Spot Monitoring – Extra visibility where you need it most.

  4. Forward Collision Warning – Adds an extra layer of safety with proactive alerts.

  5. Premium Sound System – Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio.

Come visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today to take this luxurious Acura TLX for a test drive and experience the comfort and convenience it offers.

$12,485 + HST & licensing

⚠️ Rebuilt Title: This vehicle has been branded as Rebuilt by the Ministry of Transportation. It has passed all required inspections and is eligible for certification.

 

This vehicle is not drivable in its current condition and is not certified.
Certification available for $899.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is being sold as-is without a safety certification.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2017 Acura TLX 4dr Sdn FWD Tech for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Acura TLX 4dr Sdn FWD Tech 152,897 KM $12,485 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT-2 for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT-2 125,438 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 88,872 KM $24,888 + tax & lic

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,485

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

Contact Seller
2017 Acura TLX