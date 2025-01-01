$12,485+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura TLX
4dr Sdn FWD Tech
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Advertised Unfit
$12,485
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan with a comfortable and luxurious feel? Look no further than this 2017 Acura TLX 4dr Sdn FWD Tech — featuring a Rebuilt Title, fully inspected and professionally repaired — available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.
This sleek blue sedan features a black leather interior and is equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience. With 152,897km on the odometer, this TLX is ready to take you on all your adventures.
This Acura TLX is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, safety, and entertainment. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry, stay warm with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, and stay connected with Bluetooth and a premium sound system. The TLX also includes advanced safety features such as adaptive smart cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision warning, giving you peace of mind on the road.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this Acura TLX:
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control – Automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
Heated Seats and Steering Wheel – Stay warm and cozy in the winter months.
Blind Spot Monitoring – Extra visibility where you need it most.
Forward Collision Warning – Adds an extra layer of safety with proactive alerts.
Premium Sound System – Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio.
Come visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today to take this luxurious Acura TLX for a test drive and experience the comfort and convenience it offers.
$12,485 + HST & licensing
⚠️ Rebuilt Title: This vehicle has been branded as Rebuilt by the Ministry of Transportation. It has passed all required inspections and is eligible for certification.
This vehicle is not drivable in its current condition and is not certified.
Certification available for $899.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is being sold as-is without a safety certification.
