2017 Acura TLX

95,714 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

GTA Direct Auto

416-408-1585

2017 Acura TLX

2017 Acura TLX

3.5L V6 Elite AWD Nav Sun Cam DriveAsst Certified

2017 Acura TLX

3.5L V6 Elite AWD Nav Sun Cam DriveAsst Certified

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,714KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6349616
  • Stock #: 800783
  • VIN: 19UUB3F71HA800783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,714 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Acura TLX Elite

SH-AWD Tech Package

All Wheel Drive

CERTIFIED !

95K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! 1 OWNER ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! SUNROOF WITH POWER SLIDING GLASS ! BLIND SPOT ASSIST ! LANE ASSIST ! LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST ! FORWARD COLLISION WARNING ! ACTIVE RADAR CRUISE CONTROL ! REAR VIEW CAMERA ! FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH BLUETOOTH STREAMING ! XENON LED HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! ACTIVE PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! HEATED STEERING WHEEL ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY ELITE  WHEELS ! POWER TRUNK OPEN AND CLOSE ! SIDE STEP BARS ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT !

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

Beautiful ORCHID WHITE PEARL METALLIC ON BROWN LEATHER AND ALUMINUM SPORT TRIM Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
BLINDSPOT ASSIST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GTA Direct Auto

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

