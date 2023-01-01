Menu
2017 Audi A3

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,950

+ tax & licensing
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2017 Audi A3

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort, AWD, MoonRoof, SatelliteRadio, XenonHeadlight, NoAccidents

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort, AWD, MoonRoof, SatelliteRadio, XenonHeadlight, NoAccidents

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10134075
  Stock #: 12331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12331
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN, IN PERFECT CONDITION. NO ACCIDENTS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, MOON ROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, XENON HEADLIGHTS, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, BLUETOOTH, 5-PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, BUCKET SEAT, CD PLAYER, CENTRE ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, POWER STEERING, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, REAR DEFOGGER, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, TURBO CHARGED, VOICE COMMAND, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AND MUCH MORE. This 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2017AudiA3Komfort #AudiA3Komfort #2017A3 #2017Audi #A3Komfort #AudiKomfort #2017A3Komfort #TorontoAudi #TorontoA3Komfort #GTAAudi #Toronto #Ontario #GTA #GreaterTorontoArea #OntarioAudi Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Driver foot rest

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
5-Passenger
Bucket Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Rear defogger

Additional Features

Moon Roof
TURBO CHARGED
Center Arm Rest
Steering Wheel Control
No accident
Voice Command
Driver Side Airbag
Side-Front Air conditioning
Side-Front Air Bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

1-877-378-8581

