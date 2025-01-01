Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C , Panoramic Sunroof , Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Ev Mode<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Cruise Control<br>Rearview Camera<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Electronic Parking Brake<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Auto Headlights<br>USB Port<br>Auto Windshield Wipers<br>12V Outlet<br>Bluetooth<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Heated & Power Side Mirrors<br>Power Front Seats<br>Rear Vents<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 45265

2017 Audi A3

60,415 KM

Details Description Features

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi A3

e-tron Progressiv w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
12714123

2017 Audi A3

e-tron Progressiv w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12714123
  2. 12714123
  3. 12714123
  4. 12714123
  5. 12714123
  6. 12714123
  7. 12714123
  8. 12714123
  9. 12714123
  10. 12714123
  11. 12714123
  12. 12714123
  13. 12714123
  14. 12714123
  15. 12714123
  16. 12714123
  17. 12714123
  18. 12714123
  19. 12714123
  20. 12714123
  21. 12714123
  22. 12714123
  23. 12714123
  24. 12714123
  25. 12714123
  26. 12714123
  27. 12714123
  28. 12714123
  29. 12714123
  30. 12714123
  31. 12714123
  32. 12714123
  33. 12714123
  34. 12714123
  35. 12714123
  36. 12714123
  37. 12714123
  38. 12714123
  39. 12714123
  40. 12714123
  41. 12714123
  42. 12714123
  43. 12714123
  44. 12714123
  45. 12714123
  46. 12714123
  47. 12714123
  48. 12714123
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,415KM
VIN WAUUPBFF1HA034262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 45265
  • Mileage 60,415 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C , Panoramic Sunroof , Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Ev Mode
Dual Zone A/C
Panoramic Sunroof
Cruise Control
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive Mode Select
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Auto Headlights
USB Port
Auto Windshield Wipers
12V Outlet
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated & Power Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Rear Vents

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 45265

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
EV mode

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Additional Features

USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drive Mode Select
Heated & Power Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC 88,000 KM $27,690 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Impreza Touring for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Subaru Impreza Touring 47,415 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Nissan Qashqai S 123,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Audi A3