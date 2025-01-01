$20,490+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A3
e-tron Progressiv w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,415KM
VIN WAUUPBFF1HA034262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 45265
- Mileage 60,415 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C , Panoramic Sunroof , Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Ev Mode
Dual Zone A/C
Panoramic Sunroof
Cruise Control
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive Mode Select
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Auto Headlights
USB Port
Auto Windshield Wipers
12V Outlet
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated & Power Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Rear Vents
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
EV mode
Safety
Rearview Camera
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Additional Features
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drive Mode Select
Heated & Power Side Mirrors
2017 Audi A3