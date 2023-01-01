Menu
2017 Audi A4

107,714 KM

Details

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

107,714KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9465159
  • Stock #: 16687
  • VIN: WAUBNAF44HN011640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16687
  • Mileage 107,714 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rain Sensor
Power Drivers Seat
Power Sunroof
Dual Zone Climate Control
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Parking Sensors
Leather trimmed upholstery
Audi Drive Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Cooled/Ventilated Front Seats
Power Passengers Seat

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

