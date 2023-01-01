2017 Audi A4

$30,850 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9607960

9607960 Stock #: 12069

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12069

Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Navigation System Inside Hood Release glove box Rear cupholder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Moon Roof TURBO CHARGED Steering Wheel Control PUSH START Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.