2017 Audi A4

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,850

+ tax & licensing
$30,850

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv, Navi, BackUpCam, MoonRoof, Turbo

2017 Audi A4

Progressiv, Navi, BackUpCam, MoonRoof, Turbo

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$30,850

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9607960
  • Stock #: 12069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12069
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED, CLEAN, AWD, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, DUAL SHIFT, XENON LIGHTS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, TURBO CHARGED, AC, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, AUTO NO/OFF HEADLAMPS, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, DUAL AIRBAG, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, MOON ROOF, TPMS, TURBO CHARGED POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DRIVER FOOT REST, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFROSTER, SECURITY SYSTEM, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, FOG LIGHTS This 2017 AUDI A4 PROGRESSIV, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $399, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2017 #AUDI #A4 #SEDAN #AUDIA4 Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Inside Hood Release
glove box
Rear cupholder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Moon Roof
TURBO CHARGED
Steering Wheel Control
PUSH START
Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

