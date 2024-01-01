Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 AUDI A6 3.0T TECHNIK QUATTRO - S LINE SPORT PACKAGE - BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE - TECHNIK PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST - AUDI BRAKING GUARD - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 20 SPORT WHEELS - SUNROOF - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - REAR SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - LED LIGHTS - BOSE STEREO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - AUDI SMARTPHONE CONNECTION -BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $22,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2017 Audi A6

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Audi A6

3.0T-TECHNIK-S LINE SPORT-BLACK OPTICS-1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A6

3.0T-TECHNIK-S LINE SPORT-BLACK OPTICS-1 OWNER

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1727213297
  2. 1727213297
  3. 1727213297
  4. 1727212780
  5. 1727213547
  6. 1727213547
  7. 1727213297
  8. 1727213297
  9. 1727213297
  10. 1727213297
  11. 1727213298
  12. 1727213298
  13. 1727213298
  14. 1727213298
  15. 1727213298
  16. 1727213298
  17. 1727213298
  18. 1727213297
  19. 1727213297
  20. 1727213297
  21. 1727213298
  22. 1727213298
  23. 1727213298
  24. 1727213298
  25. 1727213298
  26. 1727213298
  27. 1727213298
  28. 1727213298
  29. 1727213297
  30. 1727213298
  31. 1727213298
  32. 1727213298
  33. 1727213298
  34. 1727213298
  35. 1727212999
  36. 1727213298
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUJ2AFC2HN018162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI A6 3.0T TECHNIK QUATTRO - S LINE SPORT PACKAGE - BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE - TECHNIK PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST - AUDI BRAKING GUARD - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 20" SPORT WHEELS - SUNROOF - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - REAR SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - LED LIGHTS - BOSE STEREO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - AUDI SMARTPHONE CONNECTION -BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $22,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne GTS-SPORT CHRONO-CARBON-21
2014 Porsche Cayenne GTS-SPORT CHRONO-CARBON-21" WHEELS-1 OWNER 116,000 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS-PANO ROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS-PANO ROOF 132,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED-4X4-NAV-CAMERA-SUNROOF-20
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED-4X4-NAV-CAMERA-SUNROOF-20" WHEELS 212,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A6