2017 Audi A6
3.0T-TECHNIK-S LINE SPORT-BLACK OPTICS-1 OWNER
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 AUDI A6 3.0T TECHNIK QUATTRO - S LINE SPORT PACKAGE - BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE - TECHNIK PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST - AUDI BRAKING GUARD - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 20" SPORT WHEELS - SUNROOF - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - REAR SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - LED LIGHTS - BOSE STEREO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - AUDI SMARTPHONE CONNECTION -BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $22,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Dell Fine Cars
416-252-1919