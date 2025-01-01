Menu
2017 AUDI A6 2.0T QUATTRO - S LINE SPORT PACKAGE - TECHNIK PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST - AUDI BRAKING GUARD - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 20 SPORT WHEELS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER SUNROOF - LED LIGHTS - BOSE SURROUND SOUND STEREO SYSTEM - AUDI MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS -BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $24,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

2017 Audi A6

109,000 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A6

QUATTRO-TECHNIK-S LINE-SPORT-360 CAMERA-NAV

2017 Audi A6

QUATTRO-TECHNIK-S LINE-SPORT-360 CAMERA-NAV

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUJ8AFC7HN021363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI A6 2.0T QUATTRO - S LINE SPORT PACKAGE - TECHNIK PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST - AUDI BRAKING GUARD - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 20" SPORT WHEELS - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER SUNROOF - LED LIGHTS - BOSE SURROUND SOUND STEREO SYSTEM - AUDI MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS -BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $24,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2017 Audi A6