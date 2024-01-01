$21,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Audi Q3
Technik AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
2017 Audi Q3
Technik AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,000KM
VIN WA1GCCFS8HR005254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Moonroof , Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror , Parking Aid and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Audi Q3 include:
Panoramic Moonroof
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Parking Aid
Hill Descent Control
Dual-Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
USB Ports
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39345
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Audi side assist
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Additional Features
Parking Aid
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Speed warning
12V Outlets
Auto Fold Side mirrors
Auto-Dimming Driver’s Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Audi Q3