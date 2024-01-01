Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Moonroof , Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror , Parking Aid and more!

The top features for this 2017 Audi Q3 include:

Panoramic Moonroof
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Parking Aid
Hill Descent Control
Dual-Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
USB Ports

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39345

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
98,000KM
VIN WA1GCCFS8HR005254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Moonroof , Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror , Parking Aid and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Audi Q3 include:

Panoramic Moonroof
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Parking Aid
Hill Descent Control
Dual-Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39345

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Audi side assist

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

Parking Aid
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Speed warning
12V Outlets
Auto Fold Side mirrors
Auto-Dimming Driver’s Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Audi Q3