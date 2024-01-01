Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1WAAF74HD004245, TECHNIK, S-LINE, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PWR. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, Four-Zone Auto Climate Control, Audi Drive Select, Keyless Entry, 8-Speed Automatic, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Ventilated Seats, Memory Seats, LUMBAR Support, Black on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, BOSE Audio System, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Heated  Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel,  Front & Rear Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Auto Headlights, Pwr. Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Tinted Glass, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Blind Spot Warning, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2017 Audi Q7

181,000 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q7

TECHNIK|S-LINE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

2017 Audi Q7

TECHNIK|S-LINE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1WAAF74HD004245

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1WAAF74HD004245, TECHNIK, S-LINE, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PWR. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, Four-Zone Auto Climate Control, Audi Drive Select, Keyless Entry, 8-Speed Automatic, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Ventilated Seats, Memory Seats, LUMBAR Support, Black on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, BOSE Audio System, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Heated  Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel,  Front & Rear Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Auto Headlights, Pwr. Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Tinted Glass, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Blind Spot Warning, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2017 Audi Q7