$20,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q7
TECHNIK|S-LINE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1WAAF74HD004245, TECHNIK, S-LINE, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PWR. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, Four-Zone Auto Climate Control, Audi Drive Select, Keyless Entry, 8-Speed Automatic, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Ventilated Seats, Memory Seats, LUMBAR Support, Black on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, BOSE Audio System, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Heated Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Auto Headlights, Pwr. Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Tinted Glass, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Blind Spot Warning, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
647-260-0371