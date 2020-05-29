+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2017 AUDI Q7 TECHNIK | 7-PASSENGER | S-LINE PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BOSE SPEAKERS | VENTILATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER THIRD ROW SEATING | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful and efficient, 7 Passenger configuration, the Audi Q7 has carved its place on the road as the full-size SUV that truly has it all. Powered by a potent 3.0L TFSI V6 engine producing 333HP along with Quattro All Wheel Drive, smooth Tiptronic Transmission. Classy Black exterior with a luxurious Black leather interior with S-Line Package adding sporty exterior accents.
Enjoy on-road guidance from Audi MMI Navigation System plus a Backup Camera and Front/Rear Parking Sensors for tight spaces. Your passengers will absolutely love the huge Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats to keep them warm! You'll also enjoy other convenient features like 4-Zone Climate Control, Fully Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, LED Headlights, Pushstart Ignition, 12-way adjustable memory seats, Power Tailgate, Satellite Radio, Autidimming Mirrors, Leather and Heated Steering Wheel, Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Xenon Lights, Power Tailgate, and much much more. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, ABS brakes.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
