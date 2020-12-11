2017 Audi Q7

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear fog lights Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Apple CarPlay Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Split 3 Third Row Navigation 2 Retained Accessory Power SURROUND SOUND Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Heated windshield washer jets 12 door pockets engine oil Front Intermittent Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Trailer Wiring range power folding Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Third row seat folding: power Front wipers: rain sensing Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Front struts Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Side mirrors: auto-dimming Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Interior accents: woodgrain Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Wifi: hotspot Battery: maintenance-free Grille color: metallic Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Digital Sound Processing Courtesy lights: console Spare tire kit: tire sealant Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Easy entry: manual rear seat Rear air conditioning zones: single Door sill trim: stainless steel Power outlet(s): center console Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps Window trim: aluminum Roof rails color: aluminum Front brake diameter: 14.8 Alternator: 180 amps Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Bumper detail: rear protector Rear seat: sliding Navigation system: voice operated Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Rear seat type: 35-30-35 split bench Third row seatbelts: 3-point variable intermittent Steering ratio: 15.8 Exhaust tip color: metallic Window defogger: rear Axle ratio: 3.20 Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect Exhaust: integrated Navigation app: INRIX Traffic door Infotainment screen size: 8.3 in. stocks Smart device app function: lock operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Connected in-car apps: Twitter Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front single disc proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining maintenance status mast wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer with washer news self-leveling send destination to vehicle vehicle location Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.