2017 Audi Q7

103,622 KM

Details Description Features

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T quattro Premium Plus,7PASSENGER,PANO,NAV

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T quattro Premium Plus,7PASSENGER,PANO,NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

103,622KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6326247
  • Stock #: PC6421
  • VIN: WA1LAAF77HD013220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6421
  • Mileage 103,622 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI Q7 3.0T QUATTRO AWD | PREMIUM PLUS | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | VENTILATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | LEATHER | PARK ASSIST | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful and efficient, and 7 passenger configuration, the Audi Q7 has carved its place on the road as the full-size SUV that truly has it all. Powered by a potent 3.0L TFSI V6 engine producing 333HP along with Quattro All Wheel Drive, smooth Tiptronic Transmission. Coming in Black exterior with a luxurious black leather interior equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, and ABS brakes.







Enjoy on-road guidance from Audi MMI Navigation System with Backup Camera and Front/Rear Parking Sensors. Your passengers will absolutely love the huge Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats. You'll also enjoy other convenient features like 4-Zone Climate Control, Fully Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, LED Headlights, Pushstart Ignition, Ambient Interior LED Lighting, Power Tailgate, Satellite Radio, Autidimming Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Xenon Lights, Power Tailgate, and much much more. To protect yourself and your passengers, this vehicle is equipped with traction control, front side curtain airbags, and ABS brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Apple CarPlay
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
Navigation
2
Retained Accessory Power
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Heated windshield washer jets
12
door pockets
engine oil
Front
Intermittent
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Third row seat folding: power
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wifi: hotspot
Battery: maintenance-free
Grille color: metallic
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Courtesy lights: console
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Power outlet(s): center console
Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
Window trim: aluminum
Roof rails color: aluminum
Front brake diameter: 14.8
Alternator: 180 amps
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Navigation system: voice operated
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Rear seat type: 35-30-35 split bench
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
variable intermittent
Steering ratio: 15.8
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.20
Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect
Exhaust: integrated
Navigation app: INRIX Traffic
door
Infotainment screen size: 8.3 in.
stocks
Smart device app function: lock operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Connected in-car apps: Twitter
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
maintenance status
mast
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
with washer
news
self-leveling
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

