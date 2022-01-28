2017 Audi RS7

$92,800 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 7 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8255915

8255915 Stock #: PC7870

PC7870 VIN: WUAWRAFC0HN904942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7870

Mileage 60,720 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Rear fog lights Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass HEAD-UP DISPLAY Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Air filtration Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets HARD DRIVE 12 one-touch open/close Active suspension door pockets Auxiliary Oil Cooler integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding sliding sunshade Carbon fiber Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Rear air conditioning zones: dual Knee airbags: dual front Easy entry: power steering wheel Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Limited slip differential: rear Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Premium brand: Bose Dash trim: carbon Door trim: carbon Storage: cooled compartment Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Rear brake diameter: 14.0 Emergency braking preparation Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Side door type: soft close Total speakers: 13 Rear headrests: fixed Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Steering ratio: 15.9 Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Additional key: removable valet Cargo cover: hard Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Floor mat material: premium carpet Laminated glass: acoustic Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Spare tire kit: inflator kit Door sill trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Alternator: 180 amps Power outlet(s): three 12V Rear spoiler: electronically controlled Front brake diameter: 15.4 Axle ratio: 3.08 In-Dash CD: DVD audio Navigation system: voice operated Center console trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Integrated Window defogger: rear Watts: 630 Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect Exhaust tip color: black Navigation app: INRIX Traffic Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 8.3 in. stocks Smart device app function: lock operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Cornering Mirror color: carbon fiber iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated power glass audio security system voice operated speed sensitive Google search news self-leveling with read function vehicle location rear center with cupholders auto-locking Twitter independently controlled carbon Smartphone integration: Android Auto GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

