2017 Audi RS7
Quattro Performance Technik, 605HP, CERAMIC BRAKES
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Stock #: PC7870
- VIN: WUAWRAFC0HN904942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,720 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 AUDI RS7 | PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 605HP QUATTRO | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | CARBON EXTERIOR PACKAGE | CARBON INTERIOR PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Enter the 2017 Audi RS7 Performance, and experience the perfect combination of speed and luxury. Twin Turbo TFSI 4.0L V8 engine producing a massive 605HP and 553 torque for this super fast daily driver. Quattro All Wheel Drive system puts all the power down, through a smooth 8-Speed Paddle Shift S-Tronic Automatic Transmission and Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away. Transport 4 passengers with effortless speed - from 0-100km in 3.2 seconds. Audi RS7 is a stunning luxury sport sedan which comes upgraded with Sport Exhaust System for extraordinary performance to blow your mind.
This beautiful RS7 is finished in Black exterior with a luxury Black Leather interior, and Carbon Fiber inlay/trim. Technology-wise, it is fitted with Audi MMI Touch Navigation System with 7" screen for Infotainment. Heads Up Display allows you to drive without taking your eyes off the road. Fully loaded with Driver Assistance features including Audi Adaptive Cruise Control with stop and go perfect for daily commuting, Audi Side Assist (blindspot monitoring) and Corner View Cameras providing 360 degree views around the vehicle. Audi Drive Select - choose between Automatic, Comfort, Dynamic, and Individual drive modes.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
