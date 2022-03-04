$95,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi RS7
4.0T Quattro Performance, 605HP, BOSE, NAV, HUD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8622455
- Stock #: PC8201
- VIN: WUAWRAFCXHN900378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 AUDI RS7 4.0T QUATTRO PERFORMANCE | 605HP | 4.0L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED TFSI V8 | OVERBOOST | AUDI CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | DRC SUSPENSION AND DYNAMIC STEERING | NAVIGATION | AUDI CONNECT | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | 360 CAMERA | PARKING SYSTEM PLUS | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | ALUMINUM RACE INTERIOR TRIM | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2017 Audi RS7 Performance is powered by a Twin-Turbocharged TFSI 4.0-litre V8 engine producing a massive 605 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The Quattro All-Wheel Drive system puts all the power down, through a smooth 8-Speed Paddle Shift S-Tronic Automatic Transmission. The RS7 Performance hits 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 305 km/h.
This beautiful RS7 Performance is finished in a Nardo Gray exterior with Gloss black Singleframe grille, Full LED headlights, and LED taillights. The interior features luxury Black Valcona Leather upholstery with Silver Contrast Diamond Stitching, and Aluminum Race interior trim.
Technology-wise, it is fitted with Audi MMI Touch Navigation System with a 7" screen for Infotainment, Bose Surround Sound System, Heads-Up Display, HD Radio, SiriusXM, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and more. It also features Driver Assistance features like Audi Adaptive Cruise Control with Star/Stop, Audi Side Assist (blind-spot monitoring) and Corner View Cameras providing 360-degree views around the vehicle. Audi Drive Select - choose between Automatic, Comfort, Dynamic, and Individual drive modes and much more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
