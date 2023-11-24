Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/24/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2017 Audi S3

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Technik with S-Line Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
81,000KM
VIN WAUF1GFF9H1036638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/24/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

Park Assist
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
USB Input
Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Wheel Mounted Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

