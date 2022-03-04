Menu
2017 Audi S7

60,178 KM

Details Description Features

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Audi S7

2017 Audi S7

4.0T Quattro Premium Plus, 450HP, DCT, BOSE, NAV

2017 Audi S7

4.0T Quattro Premium Plus, 450HP, DCT, BOSE, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

60,178KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8656669
  • Stock #: PC8243
  • VIN: WAUWFAFC9HN036460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8243
  • Mileage 60,178 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI S7 4.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS | 450HP | 4.0L TURBOCHARGED V8 | S-TRONIC DUAL-CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | MMI NAVIGATION | AUDI CONNECT | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | FULL LED HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS | 4-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | VALCONA LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED SEATS | THREE-SPOKE MULTIFUNCTION SPORT STEERING WHEEL | SHIFT PADDLES | ADAPTIVE REAR SPOILER | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA







The bold, muscular body and S model design cues of the Audi S7 provide constant reminders that this is a performance car.







This 2017 Audi S7 is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged (TFSI) V8 that outputs 45- horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a fast S-Tronic DCT and standard Quattro All-Wheel Drive which allows the S7 to run the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 249 km/h.







This model features a Brilliant Black exterior colour, Audi Sport 20" 5-double-spoke design wheels and Red brake calipers. The interior features Arras Red Valcona leather with Granite Gray contrast diamond stitching and Carbon Atlas trim throughout, a Three-spoke multifunction flat-bottom sport steering wheel with shift paddles and more.







Standard features for the Premium Plus trim include a 7" Colour Driver Information System, MMI Navigation Plus, MMI Touch, Audi Connect, BOSE Surround Sound System with 14 speakers, HD Radio Technology, SD Card Slots, Audi Music Interface with two USB ports, Audi Smartphone Interface including Apple Carplay and Google Android Auto, Bluetooth Wireless, Garage Door Opener (HomeLink), Audi Drive Select, Full LED headlights, taillights and fog lights; Adaptive Rear Spoiler, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control and so much more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

