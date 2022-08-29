2017 Audi S7

$61,800 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 2 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments



Listing ID: 9150973

9150973 Stock #: PC8737

PC8737 VIN: WAUWFAFC3HN085699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8737

Mileage 69,248 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Exterior Tinted Glass Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Additional Features Rear Wood MP3 Playback 2 Ride Control Trunk release Woodgrain low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets HARD DRIVE 12 one-touch open/close Active suspension Auxiliary Oil Cooler integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Regenerative braking system Dash trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Rear air conditioning zones: dual Knee airbags: dual front Easy entry: power steering wheel Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Premium brand: Bose Storage: cooled compartment Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Rear brake diameter: 14.0 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Total speakers: 13 Rear headrests: fixed Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Steering ratio: 15.9 Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Cargo cover: hard Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Power windows: safety reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 Door sill trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Alternator: 210 amps Window trim: aluminum Power outlet(s): three 12V Rear spoiler: electronically controlled Front brake diameter: 15.7 In-Dash CD: DVD audio Navigation system: voice operated Center console trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Mirror color: aluminum Watts: 630 Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect Axle ratio: 4.09 Navigation app: INRIX Traffic Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 8.3 in. Smart device app function: lock operation Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated power glass voice operated speed sensitive Google search self-leveling with read function vehicle location rear center with cupholders auto-locking Twitter independently controlled Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Navigation data: send destination to vehicle Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated Smart device app compatibility: myAudi with Audi connect

