2017 Audi TTS

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort HEATED Ambient Lighting Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER coolant auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets 12 Active suspension engine oil Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Grille color: chrome Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Front headrests: fixed Front seat type: sport bucket Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Suspension control: magnetic Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Tire type: summer performance Cargo cover: hard Impact sensor: door unlock Alternator: 140 amps Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Wheel spokes: 5 Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Rear brake diameter: 12.2 Shift knob trim: aluminum Rear spoiler: electronically controlled In-Dash CD: DVD audio Multi-function remote: panic alarm variable intermittent Front brake diameter: 13.3 Axle ratio: 3.44 Exhaust tip color: metallic Rear headrests: integrated Upholstery accents: Alcantara Window defogger: rear Mirror color: aluminum Watts: 155 Steering Ratio: 14.6 Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot single disc proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off height reclining mast wiper activated audio security system voice operated speed sensitive under seat Battery rating: 330 CCA wing

