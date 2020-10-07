Menu
2017 Audi TTS

37,889 KM

Details Description Features

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2.0T quattro Premium, AWD, NAV, LANE ASSIST, BT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

37,889KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6087489
  • Stock #: PC6320
  • VIN: TRUC1AFV0H1016259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Express Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6320
  • Mileage 37,889 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI TTS QUATTRO | 292HP | QUATTRO AWD | NAVIGATION | BANG&OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | LANE ASSIST | PNEUMATIC SIDE BOLSTERS | 20" 10-SPOKE WHEELS | PUSH TO START | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO







The 2017 Audi TTS is the perfect all around sports car, with a potent 292hp coming from a 2.0L Turbo motor mated to a smooth shifting automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The TTS features Audi's famous All Wheel Drive system which means traction and grip for sporty driving in all weather conditions. The smaller size of the car combined with the powerful turbocharged engine will make this not only a perfect car for enthusiastic driving but also a car that's easy to get around the city. With the heated seats Canadian Winters will be a breeze! This specific TTS has Black exterior and gorgeous quilted leather red interior which means great first impressions!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
HEATED
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
12
Active suspension
engine oil
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Grille color: chrome
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front headrests: fixed
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tire type: summer performance
Cargo cover: hard
Impact sensor: door unlock
Alternator: 140 amps
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Wheel spokes: 5
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
variable intermittent
Front brake diameter: 13.3
Axle ratio: 3.44
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Rear headrests: integrated
Upholstery accents: Alcantara
Window defogger: rear
Mirror color: aluminum
Watts: 155
Steering Ratio: 14.6
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
height
reclining
mast
wiper activated
audio security system
voice operated
speed sensitive
under seat
Battery rating: 330 CCA
wing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

