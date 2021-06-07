+ taxes & licensing
2017 BENTLEY BENTAYGA | 6.0L W12 | 600HP | EXECUTIVE SEATING | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SCREENS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MASSAGE SEATS IN FRONT AND REAR | MEMEORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | VENTED SEATS IN FRONT AND REAR | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | POWER TAILGATE | MEMORY SEATS | AIR SUSPENSION | SIRIUS XM | PUSH TO START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Bentley brand has always been associated with the luxury sedans and coupes but now you can also get one of the most luxurious brand as a SUV. The Bentayga stays true to it's roots with using a powerful W12 engine, though this one is also Twin Turbocharged. The end result is that this luxury SUV makes 600 Horsepower and 664 ft-lb of Torque. That power allows the Bentayga to reach 100km/h in only 3.5 seconds. You'll enjoy the smoothness of its 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, and the comfort of All Wheel Drive! The air suspension with its different setting will allow you to choose between a softer and harder setup, depending on what you need. The SUV is in a beautiful Black colour. The Interior is just as plush as you would expect a Bentley to be. The Bentayga features rich Leather, Piano Black Trim and handcrafted Metals, giving every surface a premium feel.
This Bentley is optioned in the Four Seat Comfort Specification. This package offers two rear seats that are separated with a console in the middle. The two seats are powered and can be adjusted just like the front seats and these also are Heated/Vented and also they have Massage Option. There are also 2 Screens mounted on the front seats that rear seated passengers can enjoy.
With options every premium SUV should have like Heated/Vented Seats and Steering Wheel, a massive Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation and 360 Camera, you will be sure to enjoy every second in this luxurious land cruiser! Features like Bentley's Drive Dynamic Control, City Safeguard, Park Assist, Pedestrian Warnings, Reverse Traffic Warnings and Traffic Sign Recognition will keep you safe and arriving to your destination on time. This vehicle's craftsmanship is truly unmatched by any other SUV on the market! Also buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax and Local Ontario Vehicle.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
