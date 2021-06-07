Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Bentley Bentayga

58,524 KM

Details Description Features

$184,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$184,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Bentley Bentayga

2017 Bentley Bentayga

W12, 600HP, EXEC SEAT, MASSAGE, NAV, CAM, VENTED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Bentley Bentayga

W12, 600HP, EXEC SEAT, MASSAGE, NAV, CAM, VENTED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7279418
  2. 7279418
  3. 7279418
  4. 7279418
  5. 7279418
Contact Seller

$184,800

+ taxes & licensing

58,524KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7279418
  • Stock #: PC7050
  • VIN: SJAAC2ZV6HC012879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beluga
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7050
  • Mileage 58,524 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BENTLEY BENTAYGA | 6.0L W12 | 600HP | EXECUTIVE SEATING | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SCREENS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MASSAGE SEATS IN FRONT AND REAR | MEMEORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | VENTED SEATS IN FRONT AND REAR | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | POWER TAILGATE | MEMORY SEATS | AIR SUSPENSION | SIRIUS XM | PUSH TO START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Bentley brand has always been associated with the luxury sedans and coupes but now you can also get one of the most luxurious brand as a SUV. The Bentayga stays true to it's roots with using a powerful W12 engine, though this one is also Twin Turbocharged. The end result is that this luxury SUV makes 600 Horsepower and 664 ft-lb of Torque. That power allows the Bentayga to reach 100km/h in only 3.5 seconds. You'll enjoy the smoothness of its 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, and the comfort of All Wheel Drive! The air suspension with its different setting will allow you to choose between a softer and harder setup, depending on what you need. The SUV is in a beautiful Black colour. The Interior is just as plush as you would expect a Bentley to be. The Bentayga features rich Leather, Piano Black Trim and handcrafted Metals, giving every surface a premium feel.







This Bentley is optioned in the Four Seat Comfort Specification. This package offers two rear seats that are separated with a console in the middle. The two seats are powered and can be adjusted just like the front seats and these also are Heated/Vented and also they have Massage Option. There are also 2 Screens mounted on the front seats that rear seated passengers can enjoy.







With options every premium SUV should have like Heated/Vented Seats and Steering Wheel, a massive Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation and 360 Camera, you will be sure to enjoy every second in this luxurious land cruiser! Features like Bentley's Drive Dynamic Control, City Safeguard, Park Assist, Pedestrian Warnings, Reverse Traffic Warnings and Traffic Sign Recognition will keep you safe and arriving to your destination on time. This vehicle's craftsmanship is truly unmatched by any other SUV on the market! Also buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax and Local Ontario Vehicle.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Clock
Heated Windshield
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Apple CarPlay
Air Suspension
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Wood
MP3 Playback
2
16
GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR
LEATHER
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
Active suspension
door pockets
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Grille color: chrome
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Rear seat power adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Skid plate(s)
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Courtesy lights: console
Wheel spokes: 10
Total speakers: 11
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Locking differential: rear
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear wiper: with washer
Interior accents: chrome
Shift knob trim: chrome
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Body side moldings: chrome
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Axle ratio: 2.85
Wheels: painted alloy
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Remote control: audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Traffic sign recognition
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Front brake width: 1.5
Window defogger: rear
door
Watts: 700
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Pre-collision warning system: visual warning
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Hard drive: 60GB
Front brake diameter: 15.8
Rear brake width: 1.5
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
rear folding
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
self-leveling
with read function
12V rear
independently controlled
LED rear center
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 8,357 KM
$109,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 64,621 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 48,108 KM
$67,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory