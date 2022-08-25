$166,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 Bentley Bentayga
W12, TWIN-TURBO, NAIM FOR BENTLEY, NAV, 360CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$166,800
- Listing ID: 9004078
- Stock #: PC8563
- VIN: SJAAC2ZV7HC014589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite Metallic
- Interior Colour Newmarket Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,777 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 BENTLEY BENTAYGA | 6.0L TWIN-TURBO W12 | 600HP | NAIM FOR BENTLEY SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MASSAGE SEATS IN FRONT AND REAR | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | VENTED SEATS IN FRONT AND REAR | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | POWER TAILGATE | MEMORY SEATS | AIR SUSPENSION | SIRIUS XM | PUSH TO START | APPLE CARPLAY | 22 BENTLEY DIRECTIONAL WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX
Bentley brand has always been associated with luxury sedans and coupes but now you can also get one of the most luxurious SUVs from Bentley. The Bentayga stays true to its roots by using a powerful 6.0-litre W12 12-cylinder engine, though this one is also Twin Turbocharged. The result is a luxury SUV that makes 600 horsepower and 664 ft-lb of torque. That power allows the Bentayga to reach 0-100 km/h in only 4.1 seconds, and a top speed of 301 km/h. You'll enjoy the smoothness of its 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, and the comfort of All Wheel Drive!
This Bentley Bentayga features a Gray Metallic exterior colour (Wrapped Gloss-Black) with 22" Bentley 5-spoke Directional Wheels. The interior features Two-Tone Newmarket Tan/Black Premium leather upholstery, Dark Stained Burr Walnut trim throughout, Deep pile carpets, Footwell Illumination and so much more. The interior features high-end materials all throughout.
This Bentley features a Naim for Bentley Entertainment System, Heated/Vented Seats and Steering Wheel, a massive Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation and 360 Camera, you will be sure to enjoy every second in this luxurious land cruiser! Features like Bentley's Drive Dynamic Control, City Safeguard, Park Assist, Pedestrian Warnings, Reverse Traffic Warnings and Traffic Sign Recognition will keep you safe and arriving at your destination on time. This vehicle's craftsmanship is truly unmatched by any other SUV on the market!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
