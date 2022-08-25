Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Bentley Bentayga

70,777 KM

Details Description Features

$166,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$166,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Bentley Bentayga

2017 Bentley Bentayga

W12, TWIN-TURBO, NAIM FOR BENTLEY, NAV, 360CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Bentley Bentayga

W12, TWIN-TURBO, NAIM FOR BENTLEY, NAV, 360CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9004078
  2. 9004078
  3. 9004078
  4. 9004078
  5. 9004078
  6. 9004078
  7. 9004078
  8. 9004078
  9. 9004078
Contact Seller

$166,800

+ taxes & licensing

70,777KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9004078
  • Stock #: PC8563
  • VIN: SJAAC2ZV7HC014589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Newmarket Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8563
  • Mileage 70,777 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BENTLEY BENTAYGA | 6.0L TWIN-TURBO W12 | 600HP | NAIM FOR BENTLEY SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MASSAGE SEATS IN FRONT AND REAR | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | VENTED SEATS IN FRONT AND REAR | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | POWER TAILGATE | MEMORY SEATS | AIR SUSPENSION | SIRIUS XM | PUSH TO START | APPLE CARPLAY | 22 BENTLEY DIRECTIONAL WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX







Bentley brand has always been associated with luxury sedans and coupes but now you can also get one of the most luxurious SUVs from Bentley. The Bentayga stays true to its roots by using a powerful 6.0-litre W12 12-cylinder engine, though this one is also Twin Turbocharged. The result is a luxury SUV that makes 600 horsepower and 664 ft-lb of torque. That power allows the Bentayga to reach 0-100 km/h in only 4.1 seconds, and a top speed of 301 km/h. You'll enjoy the smoothness of its 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, and the comfort of All Wheel Drive!







This Bentley Bentayga features a Gray Metallic exterior colour (Wrapped Gloss-Black) with 22" Bentley 5-spoke Directional Wheels. The interior features Two-Tone Newmarket Tan/Black Premium leather upholstery, Dark Stained Burr Walnut trim throughout, Deep pile carpets, Footwell Illumination and so much more. The interior features high-end materials all throughout.







This Bentley features a Naim for Bentley Entertainment System, Heated/Vented Seats and Steering Wheel, a massive Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation and 360 Camera, you will be sure to enjoy every second in this luxurious land cruiser! Features like Bentley's Drive Dynamic Control, City Safeguard, Park Assist, Pedestrian Warnings, Reverse Traffic Warnings and Traffic Sign Recognition will keep you safe and arriving at your destination on time. This vehicle's craftsmanship is truly unmatched by any other SUV on the market!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
Wood
MP3 Playback
2
16
GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR
LEATHER
Ride Control
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Lumbar
trailer stability control
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Grille color: chrome
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Rear seat power adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Skid plate(s)
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Wheel spokes: 10
Total speakers: 11
Locking differential: rear
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear wiper: with washer
Interior accents: chrome
Shift knob trim: chrome
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Body side moldings: chrome
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Axle ratio: 2.85
Wheels: painted alloy
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Remote control: audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Traffic sign recognition
variable intermittent
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Front brake width: 1.5
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 700
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Pre-collision warning system: visual warning
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Hard drive: 60GB
Front brake diameter: 15.8
Rear brake width: 1.5
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
rear folding
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
self-leveling
with read function
12V rear
independently controlled
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Headliner trim: faux suede

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 44,246 KM
$95,800 + tax & lic
2022 BMW M4 Competit...
 1,600 KM
$139,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 74,881 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory