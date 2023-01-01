2017 BMW 2-Series

$42,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 1 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10067565

PC9337 VIN: WBA2L3C32HV667798

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9337

Mileage 57,128 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Rollover Protection System Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Battery disconnect Additional Features Rear LEATHER 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets door unlock Convertible roof wind blocker Active suspension integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Cargo Area Floor Mat Vehicle immobilizer Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Convertible rear window: glass Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Total speakers: 7 Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Tuned suspension: sport Convertible roof: soft top Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Axle ratio: 2.81 Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Mirror color: accent Front brake diameter: 13.4 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining mast speed sensitive self-leveling 12V rear Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

