$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 BMW 2-Series

2017 BMW 2-Series

M240i xDrive,335HP,NAV,CAM,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS

2017 BMW 2-Series

M240i xDrive,335HP,NAV,CAM,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,985KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5021130
  • Stock #: PC5469
  • VIN: WBA2G3C37HV641458
Exterior Colour
Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colour
Coral Red
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

xDRIVE | M SPORT PKG | PREMIUM PKG | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | CAMERA | CONFORT ACCESS | RED LEATHER | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | M-SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2017 BMW M240i xDrive is a small and nimble sports coupe and is featured in a Sleek Mineral White Metallic Exterior and Sporty Red Leather Interior.Under the hood has an M Performance TwinPower inline 6-Cylinder engine that producing 335hp @ 5500. Drive with ease in Canadian Winters as it is equip with reliable xDRIVE all-wheel-drive system.







This coupe offers M Sport Package which includes the Aerodynamic kit, Shadowline exterior trim and 18-inch M light-alloy wheels pump up the muscle outside. Inside, the optional 10-way adjustable sport seats, three-spoke M steering wheel and M aluminum footrest get your senses ready for the starting grid.







BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command equipped allowing for ease of travel, Backup Camera allowing to get into hard to park areas.Other perks include Premium Package which adds Universal garage-door opener, Comfort Access keyless entry, Automatic-dimming, interior rear-view mirror and driver-side exterior mirror Power front seats Lumbar support Ambiance lighting SiriusXM Satellite Radio.







Enjoy Heated Front Seats with Power/Memory, Comfort Access, Climate Control, Bluetooth,USB, Power Sunroof, Xenon Headlamps, Tilt and Telescopic Leather Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers,Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Paddle Shifters, Heated Seats, Power Groups and Dual Climate Control System and much more.







Safety Features include Dual Front/Side Head Protection Air Bags, Seatbelt Pretensioners, Stability Control,Traction Control and Dusk Sensing Headlights.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

