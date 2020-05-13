2017 BMW 2-Series

+ taxes & licensing
xDRIVE | M SPORT PKG | PREMIUM PKG | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | CAMERA | CONFORT ACCESS | RED LEATHER | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | M-SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2017 BMW M240i xDrive is a small and nimble sports coupe and is featured in a Sleek Mineral White Metallic Exterior and Sporty Red Leather Interior.Under the hood has an M Performance TwinPower inline 6-Cylinder engine that producing 335hp @ 5500. Drive with ease in Canadian Winters as it is equip with reliable xDRIVE all-wheel-drive system.
This coupe offers M Sport Package which includes the Aerodynamic kit, Shadowline exterior trim and 18-inch M light-alloy wheels pump up the muscle outside. Inside, the optional 10-way adjustable sport seats, three-spoke M steering wheel and M aluminum footrest get your senses ready for the starting grid.
BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command equipped allowing for ease of travel, Backup Camera allowing to get into hard to park areas.Other perks include Premium Package which adds Universal garage-door opener, Comfort Access keyless entry, Automatic-dimming, interior rear-view mirror and driver-side exterior mirror Power front seats Lumbar support Ambiance lighting SiriusXM Satellite Radio.
Enjoy Heated Front Seats with Power/Memory, Comfort Access, Climate Control, Bluetooth,USB, Power Sunroof, Xenon Headlamps, Tilt and Telescopic Leather Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers,Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Paddle Shifters, Heated Seats, Power Groups and Dual Climate Control System and much more.
Safety Features include Dual Front/Side Head Protection Air Bags, Seatbelt Pretensioners, Stability Control,Traction Control and Dusk Sensing Headlights.
