2017 BMW 3 Series

81,276 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

340i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

340i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

81,276KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10201887
  • Stock #: 20035
  • VIN: WBA8B7C31HA189966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
12v Power Port

