Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 BMW 3 Series

79,207 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10701819
  2. 10701819
  3. 10701819
  4. 10701819
  5. 10701819
  6. 10701819
  7. 10701819
  8. 10701819
  9. 10701819
  10. 10701819
  11. 10701819
  12. 10701819
  13. 10701819
  14. 10701819
  15. 10701819
  16. 10701819
  17. 10701819
  18. 10701819
  19. 10701819
  20. 10701819
  21. 10701819
  22. 10701819
  23. 10701819
  24. 10701819
  25. 10701819
  26. 10701819
  27. 10701819
  28. 10701819
  29. 10701819
  30. 10701819
  31. 10701819
  32. 10701819
  33. 10701819
  34. 10701819
  35. 10701819
  36. 10701819
  37. 10701819
  38. 10701819
  39. 10701819
  40. 10701819
  41. 10701819
  42. 10701819
  43. 10701819
  44. 10701819
  45. 10701819
  46. 10701819
  47. 10701819
  48. 10701819
  49. 10701819
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,207KM
Used
VIN WBA8D9G36HNU65812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23605
  • Mileage 79,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 15,394 KM $30,590 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 93,092 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE "Canada Value Package" w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Dual Zone A/C 139,252 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series