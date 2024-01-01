Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Speed Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Frontal Collision Warning and more!

The top features for this 2017 BMW 3 Series include:

Speed Warning
Pedestrian Warning
Frontal Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning
Power Sunroof
Navigation
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39963

2017 BMW 3 Series

47,609 KM

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD w/ Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

11935764

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD w/ Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,609KM
VIN WBA8D9C59HK677841

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,609 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Speed Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Frontal Collision Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 BMW 3 Series include:

Speed Warning
Pedestrian Warning
Frontal Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning
Power Sunroof
Navigation
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39963

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats

Power Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning

REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Speed warning
Sideview Cameras
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror
Sugo Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

2017 BMW 3 Series