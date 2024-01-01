Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

72,325 KM

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

12007090

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,325KM
VIN WBA8K3C37HA023153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,325 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

USB Port , Auto Dimming Drivers Side Mirror, Power Folding Side Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 BMW 3 Series include:

USB Port
Auto Dimming Drivers Side Mirror
Power Folding Side Mirrors
Frontal Collision Warning
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Auto Start/Stop
SOS Call Support

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40608

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Sideview Cameras
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 BMW 3 Series