$20,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof
2017 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,325KM
VIN WBA8K3C37HA023153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,325 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
USB Port , Auto Dimming Drivers Side Mirror, Power Folding Side Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 BMW 3 Series include:
USB Port
Auto Dimming Drivers Side Mirror
Power Folding Side Mirrors
Frontal Collision Warning
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Auto Start/Stop
SOS Call Support
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40608
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Sideview Cameras
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$20,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 BMW 3 Series