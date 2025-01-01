Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

135,264 KM

$16,690

+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD w/ Front Heated Seats, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD w/ Front Heated Seats, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,690

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,264KM
VIN WBA8D9C36HA005093

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 56918
  • Mileage 135,264 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, GPS Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 BMW 3 Series include:

Front Heated Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 56918

Interior

Cruise Control
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

