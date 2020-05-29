2017 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6
888-507-5798
+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW 340i Xdrive
Sport automatic transmission
Key Features:
----- Technology Package (Worth around 3000$) -----
* Navigation
* Head-up Display
* BMW Online
* Apps Connectivity
* Advanced Real-time Traffic information
* Remote services via a smartphone app
----- M Sport Package (Worth around 2900$) ----
* 19 inch wheels
* Sport Seats
* M Sport suspension
* Sport Steering wheel
* aerodynamic kit
* special interior trim
----- Driver assistance Package (Worth around 1000$) -----
* Rear-view camera
* Parking Sensor
* Side-view Camera
----- Cold Weather Package ---- ( Worth 800$)
* heated front seats
* Heated Steering wheel
* Manual rear side window shades
Automatic rear
----- M Sport brakes -----
* Tire with run-flat functionality
* Rear Automatic sun shade
* Front and Rear Heated seats
* Park Distance Control
* Lane-change warning
* Driving Assistant
* Harman/Kardon Surround Sound system 16 Speakers
* Road sign detection
* Auto Start/Stop
* Driving Dynamics Control
* LED headlights
* FOG lights
* Power-folding and heated side mirrors
* 10-way power front sport seats with 2-way power
adjustable side bolsters
* Driver memory for exterior mirrors and seat positions
* Power Moonroof
* 8.8-inch center dash screen
* CD / AM/FM Satellite radio USB AUX
