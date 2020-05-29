Menu
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

4DR SDN 340I XDRIVE AWD

2017 BMW 3 Series

4DR SDN 340I XDRIVE AWD

Location

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5053146
  • Stock #: 153169
  • VIN: WBA8B7C52HK858158
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2017 BMW 340i Xdrive
Sport automatic transmission

Key Features:
----- Technology Package (Worth around 3000$) -----
* Navigation
* Head-up Display
* BMW Online
* Apps Connectivity
* Advanced Real-time Traffic information
* Remote services via a smartphone app

----- M Sport Package (Worth around 2900$) ----
* 19 inch wheels
* Sport Seats
* M Sport suspension
* Sport Steering wheel
* aerodynamic kit
* special interior trim

----- Driver assistance Package (Worth around 1000$) -----
* Rear-view camera
* Parking Sensor
* Side-view Camera

----- Cold Weather Package ---- ( Worth 800$)
* heated front seats
* Heated Steering wheel

* Manual rear side window shades
Automatic rear

----- M Sport brakes -----

* Tire with run-flat functionality
* Rear Automatic sun shade
* Front and Rear Heated seats
* Park Distance Control
* Lane-change warning
* Driving Assistant
* Harman/Kardon Surround Sound system 16 Speakers
* Road sign detection
* Auto Start/Stop
* Driving Dynamics Control
* LED headlights
* FOG lights
* Power-folding and heated side mirrors
* 10-way power front sport seats with 2-way power
adjustable side bolsters
* Driver memory for exterior mirrors and seat positions
* Power Moonroof
* 8.8-inch center dash screen
* CD / AM/FM Satellite radio USB AUX


Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1499). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
Tel: 416-661-7070

Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

