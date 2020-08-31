2017 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Trip Computer Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Retained Accessory Power 10 SURROUND SOUND Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock engine oil Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Front seat type: sport Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Premium brand: harman/kardon Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Interior accents: woodgrain Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Watts: 600 Total speakers: 16 Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.81 Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 13.4 Smart device app function: maintenance status ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining mast 12V front and rear reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system

