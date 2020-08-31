Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 3 Series

99,145 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive, AWD, M-PERFORMANCE EDITION , NAV, CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive, AWD, M-PERFORMANCE EDITION , NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 5762850
  2. 5762850
  3. 5762850
  4. 5762850
  5. 5762850
  6. 5762850
  7. 5762850
  8. 5762850
  9. 5762850
  10. 5762850
  11. 5762850
  12. 5762850
  13. 5762850
  14. 5762850
  15. 5762850
  16. 5762850
  17. 5762850
  18. 5762850
  19. 5762850
  20. 5762850
  21. 5762850
  22. 5762850
  23. 5762850
  24. 5762850
  25. 5762850
  26. 5762850
  27. 5762850
  28. 5762850
  29. 5762850
  30. 5762850
  31. 5762850
  32. 5762850
  33. 5762850
  34. 5762850
  35. 5762850
  36. 5762850
  37. 5762850
  38. 5762850
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,145KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5762850
  • Stock #: PC6071
  • VIN: WBA8B7C58HK858312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6071
  • Mileage 99,145 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW 340i | XDRIVE AWD | M-PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | M CARBON EXHAUST | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | PARKING SENSORS | LEATHER | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2017 BMW 340i xDrive comes in a beautiful Black exterior finish complimented with a matching Black leather interior. A powerful 3.0L Inline-6 TwinTurbo Engine makes 355 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque mated to a Paddle Shift automatic transmission. M-Sport Package adds exterior M styling accents, M-Sport Wheels, 3-Spoke M Steering Wheel (multifunctional) gives the 340i an aggressive look on the road. BMW iDrive Navigation System helps the driver get to locations with ease through voice turn by turn directions. Backup Camera helps in tight parking situations. Four Diverse Driving Modes Include Sport Mode, Sport +, Eco Pro Mode and Comfort Mode giving the user all the capabilities at his finger tips controlled by the Touchpad Integrated System. Premium/Executive Package equipped enjoy a Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, as well as other convenient features include Heated Front and Rear Seats plus Power/Memory Seats, Rear Windowshades, Rear Sunshade, Dual Zone Climate Control, HomeLink, Xenon Adaptive Headlights / Corona headlight-rings/ High-pressure headlight cleaning system, XM Radio, Automatic-dimming interior and exterior mirrors and Automatic Safety Belt Feeders.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Retained Accessory Power
10
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front seat type: sport
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Watts: 600
Total speakers: 16
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 2.81
Front fog lights: LED
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 13.4
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
mast
12V front and rear
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 BMW X4 M40i, xD...
 105,257 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 M 567HP,...
 70,965 KM
$55,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 49,196 KM
$47,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory