2017 BMW 3 Series

74,133 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

330i xDrive, AWD, PREM PKG, NAV, HEATED, KEYLESS

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

74,133KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6364607
  • Stock #: PC6449
  • VIN: WBA8D9G33HNU65816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,133 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW 330i XDRIVE AWD | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM PACKAGE | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | DUAL CLIMATE ZONE | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2017 BMW 330's turbocharged engines are typically overachievers, and the eight-speed automatic is always on point with exquisitely curated shifts. Handling is excellent despite generous suspension travel to improve ride comfort. You will also feel safer to drive because of BMW's refined xDrive AWD system. BMW has made comfort a top priority lately, and the 3 Series is a case in point. From its absorbent ride to its remarkably quiet interior at highway speeds, it meets luxury buyers' expectations across the board. You needn't care about sportiness to enjoy this car. The 330xi's interior offers an attractive yet restrained design and a sensible control layout with familiar BMW ergonomics. The iDrive system is easy to use with straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing. This BMW 330i sedan comes in sleek Black Exterior Colour comined with Brown Leather Interior with gloss Black trim pieces.







Four Diverse Driving Modes Include Sport Mode, Sport +, Eco Pro Mode and Comfort Mode giving the user all the capabilities at his finger tips controlled by the Touchpad Integrated System. Enjoy a Power Sunroof, as well as other convenient features include Heated Front Seats plus Power/Memory Seats Dual Zone Climate Control, HomeLink, Xenon Adaptive Headlights / Corona headlight-rings/ High-pressure headlight cleaning system, XM Radio, Automatic-dimming interior and exterior mirrors.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
Lumbar
door unlock
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front seat type: sport
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Axle ratio: 2.81
Front fog lights: LED
variable intermittent
halogen
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
fuel cut-off
reclining
mast
12V front and rear
reverse gear tilt
audio security system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

