2017 BMW 3 Series
340i xDrive, M PERFORMANCE PKG , CARBON, HUD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9846020
- Stock #: PC9124
- VIN: WBA8B7C56HK858311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 BMW 340I XDRIVE M SPORT | AWD | 355HP | M PERFORMANCE AERO PACKAGE | EXTENDED LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | M SPORT BRAKES | RED CLUSTER | UPGRADED APEX WHEELS | POWER AND MEMORT SEATS | STORAGE COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | DYNAMIC CRUSIE CONTROL | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | LIGHTS PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | CARBON FIBER SPOILER | HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SYSTEM | BACKUP CAMERA | PADDLE SHIFTERS
This 2017 BMW 340i xDrive comes in a beautiful White exterior finish complimented with a upgraded extended Black leather interior. The 340i has a powerful 3.0L Inline-6 TwinTurbo Engine which generates 355hp and 369 lb-ft of torque with the M Perormance Package. The engine is mated to an 8 Speed automatic transmission. This 340i has the M Aerodynamics package, M Sport Package, M Performance Aero Package, a Carbon Fiber Interior trim and much more.
The M-Sport Package adds exterior M styling accents and M-Sport Rims which gives the 340i a more aggressive look. This 340i also has the BMW iDrive Navigation System, a backup camera, parking sensors, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and power and memory front seats.
