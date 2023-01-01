2017 BMW 3 Series

$39,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 9 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9846020

9846020 Stock #: PC9124

PC9124 VIN: WBA8B7C56HK858311

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9124

Mileage 67,999 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Battery disconnect Exterior Run flat tires Additional Features Rear 3 10 SURROUND SOUND Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Vehicle immobilizer Audio system power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Premium brand: harman/kardon Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Interior accents: woodgrain Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Watts: 600 Total speakers: 16 Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.81 Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 13.4 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining mast wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass 12V front 12V rear Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

