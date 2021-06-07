2017 BMW 330xi

+ taxes & licensing
866-727-6298
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
866-727-6298
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
xDrive 330i Direct From BMW Canada! This 330i features Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, and a Clean CarFax. 100-point inspection, Detailed & Sanitized. Low Interest Rates & Flexible terms. Financing for all credit types. Same Day Approval & Delivery. Click here to get pre-approved from the comfort of your home: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/. Indoor showroom with over 250 high quality vehicles to choose from. Please call us @ 416-739-7262 to schedule a Test Drive today!
_______________________________________________
Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 4.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months options (O.A.C). Our experienced Finance Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rate and most flexible term.
_______________________________________________
Price - We offer high quality vehicles at lowest price. No haggle, No hassle, No admin or hidden fee. Just our best price first! Prices are plus HST & Licensing.
_______________________________________________
Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollars for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for free appraisal.
_______________________________________________
AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/
_______________________________________________
Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference one car at a time through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.
_______________________________________________
Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $495. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8